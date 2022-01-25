National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 77.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in National Vision by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. 7,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,436. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

