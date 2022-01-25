NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

