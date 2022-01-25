NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 42.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $10.37 or 0.00028659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and $1.02 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00171900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00356309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,237,377 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

