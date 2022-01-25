Needham & Company LLC Trims Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price to $15.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $464.35 million and a PE ratio of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

