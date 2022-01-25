Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $655,658.11 and $106,591.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00114300 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,539,810 coins and its circulating supply is 78,762,176 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

