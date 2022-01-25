Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $660.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $556.47.

NFLX opened at $387.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.13. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

