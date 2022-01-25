New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Shares Gap Up to $11.59

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.86. New Frontier Health shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in New Frontier Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 792,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,044,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,520 shares during the last quarter.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

