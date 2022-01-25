New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

