New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 51.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

TNK opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.