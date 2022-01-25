New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

