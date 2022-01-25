New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $182,000 Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,288 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

