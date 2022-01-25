New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,381 shares of company stock worth $205,534 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.