New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,700 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetEase were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 40.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 472,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,339,000 after acquiring an additional 135,628 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 29.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NetEase by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,804,000 after purchasing an additional 307,790 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

