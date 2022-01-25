New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 12.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 39.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.