NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

