NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $88.00. The company traded as low as $75.86 and last traded at $76.16. 589,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,238,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 30,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

