NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

