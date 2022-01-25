NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Up 8.3%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 148,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,628,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

