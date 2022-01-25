Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $479,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $31,674,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.