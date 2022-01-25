Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $257,989,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

