Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.