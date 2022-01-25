Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

