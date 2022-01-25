Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 42.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.23. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

