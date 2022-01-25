Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Macerich were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

