Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 82916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.15 million and a PE ratio of 37.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$7.71 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.98%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

