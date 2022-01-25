Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.24 Per Share

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NYSE NSC traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.07. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

