North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.87

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $11.20. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 79,970 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.19.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,834.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

In related news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

