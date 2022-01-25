Northcoast Research Upgrades Herc (NYSE:HRI) to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $160.21 on Friday. Herc has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

