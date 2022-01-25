Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

