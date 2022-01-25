Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $226,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

