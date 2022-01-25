Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. 26,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,561. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

