Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.