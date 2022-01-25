Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.