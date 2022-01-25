nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NYSE:NVT traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,526. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in nVent Electric by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

