NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 331.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $233.72 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $584.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.