O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NYSE:SPB opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

