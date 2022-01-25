O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,938 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 28.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

