O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 7,834.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 110.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 15.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 947.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

