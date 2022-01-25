O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,474 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

