O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -764.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

