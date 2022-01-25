OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OFG. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

