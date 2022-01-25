Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 3.3%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 81,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,146,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,067,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

