Old Republic International (ORI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

