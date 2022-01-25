On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) versus SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head to Head Survey

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares On Track Innovations and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|On Track Innovations
|$12.74 million
|0.24
|-$6.13 million
|($0.17)
|-0.25
|SkyWater Technology
|$140.44 million
|3.01
|-$20.62 million
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for On Track Innovations and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|On Track Innovations
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SkyWater Technology
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.53%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than On Track Innovations.
Profitability
This table compares On Track Innovations and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|On Track Innovations
|-79.61%
|-192.23%
|-39.05%
|SkyWater Technology
|-21.91%
|-93.99%
|-14.81%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
18.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
SkyWater Technology beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.