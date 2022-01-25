On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) versus SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head to Head Survey

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.24 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.25 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 3.01 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for On Track Innovations and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.53%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

