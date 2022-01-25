Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

