Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

