Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.06. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.