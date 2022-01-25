Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,992 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $219.21. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.