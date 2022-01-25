Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 11,074 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 73,854 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 172,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

