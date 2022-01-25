Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average is $156.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

